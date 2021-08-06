No, Class-10 and 12 Students From UP Don’t Have to Take Special Tests

A screenshot of a News18 Hindi report, which says that students of classes 10 and 12 will have to take special exams to apply for governments jobs, is doing the rounds with an image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, implying that the policy change has happened in the state.

However, we found that the screenshot is being shared without context. The full News18 report actually talks about Assam, which had recently added the 'special test' clause for students applying for government jobs, only to scrap it after protests.