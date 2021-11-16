No, That’s Not a Real Photo of Nita Ambani Drinking 'Luxury' Water!

A morphed photo of philanthropist and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani is being shared across social media platforms to claim that she drinks the most expensive bottled water in the world, called Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani. The photograph is being shared with either a photo of Ambani herself or a photo of the product.

However, we found that the photo was morphed. The original photo, taken in 2015, shows Ambani at an IPL cricket match between Reliance-owned Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the original photo, Ambani is seen drinking from a regular disposable plastic bottle.

While we were unable to find credible sources about Nita Ambani's water consumption preferences, we were able to confirm that the photo shared in the claim was altered.