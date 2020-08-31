News18 Airs Video From Indore as Flood Situation in Karachi
The video, which subsequently went viral on social media is not from Pakistan but from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
On 25 August, Hindi news channel, News18 India, aired a video showing a man jumping into floodwater in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore as that of Karachi in Pakistan.
CLAIM
On the show ‘Sau Baat ki Ek Baat’ News18 anchor Kishor Ajwani while highlighting the mismanagement by Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan showed a clip of a man jumping into floodwater from his rooftop with a claim that the video is from Karachi.
This can be seen 18.20 minutes into the bulletin.
An archived version of the video can be accessed here.
The anchor while describing the video said that the person who can be seen jumping did this to highlight the failures of Imran Khan’s government.
The aforementioned video is also viral on Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
After multiple levels of checks and verification, we found that the video aired by News18 which subsequently went viral on social media is not from Pakistan but from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
A TweetDeck search directed us to a tweet by Shahnawaz Ansari who had uploaded the video with a claim that the video is from Indore and the person who can be seen jumping is Bhura Bhai.
We reached out to Shahnawaz who told us that this video is from Sikandrabad Colony in Sadar Bazar area of Indore. He also told us that the person ‘Bhura Bhai’ is a trained swimmer.
Next, we came across a Facebook post by one Zaid Pathan from 22 August which also mentioned that the person in the video is Bhura Bhai who is an accomplished swimmer, and that the video is from Indore.
Ansari also helped us access a video of Zafar Ahmed Khan alias Bhura Bhai in which he mentioned that he is a resident of Sadar Bazar area in Indore.
“Heavy rains resulted in waterlogging in our area. I and a few others were involved in rescue and relief work and after that was done, I just decided to dive into the water from my rooftop. That video went viral on social media and was played as that from Karachi in Pakistan,” he said in the video.
We also got in touch with several local reporters who corroborated the details.
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are facing heavy flood situation which has resulted in the evacuation of at least 7000 people so far.
