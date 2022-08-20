Image in NYT Article on Delhi Schools Is From Sarvodaya, Not Mother Mary's

On Friday, 19 August, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of excise policy 2021-2022.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, has termed the raids as "conspiracy" and alleged that he will soon be arrested. Amid this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the Central government is targeting Sisodia after The New York Times carried a story on the Delhi model of education.