This Video Doesn’t Show Nepal Govt Recently Demolishing Properties of Muslims

A video of a bulldozer crushing a white-coloured vehicle, while people could be seen crowding on the streets, is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Nepal.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@KreatelyMedia' shared the visuals with a caption that said, "Nepal Govt along with Hindu Gen Z demolished illegal properties of Islamists who attacked Hindus during Durga Puja."
This post on X had amassed over 22 thousand views. More archives of similar claims could be accessed here, here, and here.
What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 10 September, which predates the Durga Puja celebrations. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and came across the same visuals published on an unverified YouTube channel.
It was uploaded on 10 September, and its caption identified the location as Nepal.
This clearly showed that the video has been available on the internet before the Durga Puja celebrations.
No news reports: We did not find any credible news reports that talked about the Nepali government demolishing illegal properties following Durga Puja celebrations.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and predates the Durga Puja processions in Nepal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)