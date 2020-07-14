Nat Geo’s Video of Shark Attack? No, It’s a Clip From a 2017 Film!
The video is being shared on Twitter with the claim that National Geographic Channel paid 1 million dollars for it.
A video of a huge shark-like creature jumping out of the sea to engulf a helicopter, while a boat-load of people look on in horror is going viral as a rare video acquired by National Geographic channel. However, the clip is actually from a 2017 film and the claim is completely false.
CLAIM
The short 14-second clip shows a group of people on a boat hailing a helicopter approaching them from a distance. But before the chopper can reach them, a huge animal jumps out of the water and bites into it, taking it down with it as it dives back into the water. The people on the boat can be seen exclaiming in shock at the incident.
The video is being shared on Twitter with the message: “National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video”.
It was also shared with the same caption in Hindi.
WHAT WE FOUND
On breaking up the video into keyframes and running a reverse search on the individual frames, we were led to several film review websites, which said that the clip was from a 2017 English-language film called 5-Headed Shark Attack.
One of the photos of the film available on the website called Dark Side Reviews was the same scene of the shark with the helicopter as seen in the viral clip.
Another film review website carried the photo of the people on the boat as seen in the clip.
Lastly, we also checked the trailer of the film 5-Headed Shark and found the same clip at the end of the trailer, 1:05 onwards.
Therefore, it is clear that a clip from a film is being shared as a real video of a shark attacking a helicopter, acquired by National Geographic Channel.
(With inputs from SM Hoaxslayer.)
