No, Shiv Sena Govt Didn't Remove the Reference to 'Hindu Religion' in Exam Forms

A screenshot of an application form for admissions to Secondary and Higher Secondary classes is being shared with the claim the Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by the Shiv Sena, has removed 'Hindu' as the religion on the form and replaced it with 'non minority'.

The screenshot — which shows the column as 'minority religion' lists Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Jain and non minority as an option.

However, we found the same form uploaded on the official website of Maharashtra State Board in 2017 with the words 'non-minority' under 'minority religion'.

It is important to note that the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra was formed in November 2019 which succeeded former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' BJP government.