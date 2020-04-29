CLAIMA video showing a person confronting a policeman is being shared to insinuate that Muslims are not cooperating with the cops during the coronavirus lockdown and are demanding the Police to open mosques and allow prayers.“If this is the situation, don't expect to open the lockdown on 3rd May (sic),” the claim along with the video reads.(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)“Deshmukh sahab, I have never disrupted law and order. These are innocent people who have been offering namaz at this mosque for 40 years. Don’t try to shut down the mosque or the loudspeakers. Don’t enter our mosques with shoes on,” the man in the video can be seen telling the cops.The video is also being shared on Twitter with the same claim.TISS Professors Falsely Targeted For ‘Supporting Palghar Accused’TRUE OR FALSE?The Quint can confirm that it is an old video and is being circulated now without context. The video is from 18 November 2016 when AIMIM leader Waris Pathan got into a spat with a police officer after the latter asked Pathan to lower the loudspeaker’s volume at a mosque.WHAT WE FOUNDWe were able to identify the man in the video as AIMIM leader Waris Pathan following which we conducted a Google keywords search using terms “AIMIM leader Waris Pathan Scuffle with Mumbai Police”. This directed us to the same video uploaded on YouTube on 18 November 2016 by a channel called Mumbai Live.We also found the same video uploaded on 14 November 2016 on Waris Pathan’s official Facebook page.Evidently, an old video of the former MLA arguing with a police officer is being shared with an insinuation that Muslims are demanding mosques to be opened during the COVID-19 lockdown.(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)Mustard Oil Helps Fight COVID? Ramdev’s Claim Lacks Medical ProofYou can read all our fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)