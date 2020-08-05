Only Muslims Against Ram Billboards in NYC? OpIndia Ignores Facts

After a New York-based ad firm refused to air the images of Lord Ram on billboards at Times Square, several news websites reported that the move is a result of a campaign by “Muslim groups” in the United States. However, contrary to what was reported, we found that those protesting the ads were people from civil rights groups across all religions including Hindus.

News outlets such as OpIndia and India.com published reports claiming that the ad company –Branded Cities Network – that manages the NASDAQ billboard, has refused to provide the billboard after “Muslim organisations” filed a petition against it.

This comes a day after the company refused to run the ads due to protests by a rainbow coalition of South Asian civil rights groups.