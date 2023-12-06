No, Video Does Not Show Muslim Men Thrashing Women on Turkish Flight

How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a relevant keyword search along with performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across old reports.
Several reports from April 2021 shared by Independent, The Sun and Mirror carried the same video.
The reports stated that it showed passengers fighting for baggage space in the overhead bins on Tunisair flight TU216.
It added that the flight's crew "desperately tried to break them up when some of them were insulted and physically attacked".
The articles also stated that this was shot when the plane was at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.
Conclusion: An old video showing a fight between people for baggage space on Tunisair airlines is going viral with a false communal angle to it.
