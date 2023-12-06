Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Video Does Not Show Muslim Men Thrashing Women on Turkish Flight

The video is from 2021 and shows a fight between passengers which started because of baggage space.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, Video Does Not Show Muslim Men Thrashing Women on Turkish Flight
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a brawl between passengers on a flight is going viral to claim that it shows Muslim men attacking an American woman on a Turkish airline.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2021 and shows a fight between passengers which started because of a lack of baggage space in the airplane's overhead bin.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Visuals of ISIS Executing People Falsely Linked to Hamas

Old, Unrelated Visuals of ISIS Executing People Falsely Linked to Hamas
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a relevant keyword search along with performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across old reports.

  • Several reports from April 2021 shared by Independent, The Sun and Mirror carried the same video.

  • The reports stated that it showed passengers fighting for baggage space in the overhead bins on Tunisair flight TU216.

  • It added that the flight's crew "desperately tried to break them up when some of them were insulted and physically attacked".

  • The articles also stated that this was shot when the plane was at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

The video dates back to 2021.

(Source: The Sun/screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video showing a fight between people for baggage space on Tunisair airlines is going viral with a false communal angle to it.

Also Read

Clip From Short Film Viral With False Communal Angle, Linked to Haryana Violence

Clip From Short Film Viral With False Communal Angle, Linked to Haryana Violence

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Turkey   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×