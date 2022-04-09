Old Photo of Man Assaulting a Cop in Rajasthan Shared With a False Communal Spin

A photo is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a Muslim man assaulting a policeman in Jodhpur. The man can be seen grabbing the police personnel violently by his jaw.

While the photo is old and hasn't been tampered with, we found that the claims identifying the man as a Muslim are false.

We spoke to Shobharam, the policeman in the photo, who clarified that the photo dates back to May 2016 and was taken when the cops had gone to vacate the 'Ghanta Ghar' market area in Jodhpur. The man, identified as one Dharmendra, assaulted him following the incident.