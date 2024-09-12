This Image Showing Members of Muslim Doctors Association Is From UK, Not India

An image of some women posing for a photograph is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows a Muslim Doctors Association, which has been formed in Maharashtra.

What have users said?: People have shared the image with a caption that said, "MDA - Muslim Doctors Association. Can Hindu doctors also form a similar group? Hopefully, it will become communal, but it is only a reminder that even after being educated, they are only Mus!ims and not secular. But an educated Hindu does not become a Hindu. He becomes secular, and that is very unfortunate."