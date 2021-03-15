Dhoni Has Not Converted to Buddhism, It’s an Ad Campaign For IPL
Revealing the mystery behind the new look, Star Sports launched an ad-campaign for IPL 2021 featuring Dhoni.
Several users on social media fell for a viral image of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wearing a monk robe and claimed that the cricketer has converted to Buddhism. However, the viral image is a new ad-campaign by Star Sports.
CLAIM
The claim along with which the image is being shared reads: “विश्वकप विजेता, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जी ने बुद्ध धम्म दीक्षा ली व बुद्ध धर्म अपनाया|”
(Translation: World cup winning, former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni converted to Buddhism.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We saw a tweet by Star Sports dated 13 March, which carried images of the cricketer’s new avatar asking internet users, what could the new look be about.
Revealing the mystery behind the new look, Star Sports on 14 March launched an ad-campaign for IPL 2021 featuring Dhoni in his new look.
The Quint also reached to Dhoni’s friend and business manager Arun Pandey who confirmed that the cricketer has not converted to Buddhism and the new look is only for an ad-campaign for IPL 2021.
Clearly, internet users mistook Dhoni’s new look for an ad-campaign for the cricketer converting to Buddhism.
