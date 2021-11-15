That's a Morphed Image of Shah Rukh Khan Wearing a 'Vote for MIM' T-Shirt
The original image dates back to 2009 when Shah Rukh Khan visited the sets of film Blue to meet Akshay Kumar.
A picture showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing a white T-shirt that reads 'Vote for MIM' is being widely shared by social media users to claim that it shows the actor supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi.
However, we found out that the photo is morphed. The original image dates back to 2009 when Shah Rukh Khan visited the sets of film Blue to meet actor Akshay Kumar.
CLAIM
The claim along with the image that shows AIMIM's symbol (a kite) on the actor's T-shirt, is being shared with a communal angle mentioning that the actor allegedly endorses and supports the political party.
WHAT WE FOUND
We performed a Google reverse image search and came across a blog post that carried the viral image without the 'Vote for MIM' text and was published in September 2009. (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)
The headline of the post suggested that the image is from the set of Akshay Kumar-starrer film Blue.
We then searched on Google using relevant keywords and found that the original image was available on Getty Images.
The caption along with the image read: 'Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives to meet Akshay Kumar on the sets of his film Blue in Mumbai on Friday, 18 September 2009.'
The image is credited to Yogen Shah/The India Today Group.
A comparison of the viral image with the original one showed that the text 'Vote for MIM' has been added to the former.
Evidently, a morphed image of actor Shah Rukh Khan was shared to claim that he is asking people to vote for the AIMIM.
