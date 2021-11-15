That's a Morphed Image of Shah Rukh Khan Wearing a 'Vote for MIM' T-Shirt

A picture showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing a white T-shirt that reads 'Vote for MIM' is being widely shared by social media users to claim that it shows the actor supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi.

However, we found out that the photo is morphed. The original image dates back to 2009 when Shah Rukh Khan visited the sets of film Blue to meet actor Akshay Kumar.