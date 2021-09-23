Morphed Image of Aphrodite's Rock in Cyprus Goes Viral on Facebook
An image of a rock is being widely shared on Facebook with many users appreciating "nature's art."
An image of a rock – which appears like a woman – is being widely shared on Facebook with many users appreciating "nature's art." However, we found that it's a morphed picture and the original one shows Aphrodite's Rock in Cyprus.
CLAIM
Facebook user 'Anupriya Dessusha' shared the image on Facebook with the caption: "#picchallenge #natureart, so beautiful.(sic)"
The image shared by the user had garnered over one lakh shares at the time of writing the article.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google reverse image search on the viral image and came across an image uploaded on Pixabay in August 2018. The title of the image mentioned the location as Aphrodite's Rock in Cyprus which is also known as Petra tou Romiou.
On comparing the viral image with the one uploaded on Pixabay, we found several similarities and differences that suggested that the former is a morphed version.
While the positioning of people and trees is similar in both, the face-like structure cannot be seen in the Pixabay image.
Next, we came across the street view of the said location in Cyprus available on Google Earth, and even in this view, one cannot see the same structure as in the viral image.
Evidently, an altered photo of Aphrodite's Rock in Cyprus was shared to falsely claim that it showed 'nature's art.'
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.