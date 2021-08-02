Morphed Pic of Institute in Odisha Shared as 'Rajnikant College'
The original picture showed the entrance of Xavier Institute of Management in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
A morphed image of Xavier Institute of Management in Odisha's Bhubaneswar is being shared to claim that a college named 'Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering For Commerce & Arts' has opened in the country.
Netizens shared a photo of the entrance of the college questioning the kind of subjects that will be taught in this institute.
CLAIM
The claim along with the image reads: 'This is India's new education policy. Can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college.'
The Quint received a query on the same on its WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND
We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and came across an article by The Indian Express published on 22 March that carried a wider angle of the viral image.
The caption along with the image mentioned that it showed the Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and attributed the photo to Wikimedia Commons.
We then searched on the website of Wikimedia Commons and found that the image had been uploaded on 16 February 2012.
On comparing the viral image with the original one, we found several similar elements such as the people who can be seen entering the campus.
However, the name of the college in the original photo had been morphed to add 'Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering For Commerce & Arts' in the viral one.
The view of XIMB's entrance is also available on Google Earth and can be seen here.
Evidently, an image of Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar was morphed to claim that it showed 'Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering For Commerce & Arts'.
