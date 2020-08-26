Mojo’s Video of Cop Beating Boy is 8 Months Old? No, Fake Claim!

Many on social media are claiming that a video of a policeman on a road beating a boy with a stick is eight months old and that the boy is a chain snatcher and had attacked the cops as well. They are reacting to a video of the incident which was uploaded by media outlet Mojo.

However, in a press release, Delhi Police has said that the incident is from the intervening night of 22-23 August. They have also lodged an enquiry into the conduct of the policeman seen in the video.