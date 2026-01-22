This Photo of Mohammed Siraj Offering Prayers at Ground Is AI-Generated

An image of Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj offering his prayers on a ground, while his teammates could be seen clicking pictures in the background, is going viral on social media platforms.
Those sharing the photo have captioned it saying, "Faith and strength converge in a defining moment, Mohammad Siraj performs Zuhr and Asr prayers before the match at Saurashtra Stadium Rajkot, uncompromising in his dedication to Salah, as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Shreyas Iyer stand by with reverence..."
What are the facts?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show a real visual.
No news reports: We did not find any credible reports that talked about Siraj offering prayers at the stadium in Gujarat. This indicated us towards the possibility of the image being generated using AI.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the photograph through two detections tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'SightEngine' to further verify its authenticity.
While the first tool showed over 99 percent probability, the second tool gave around 91 percent chances of the image being an AI-generated one.
Swipe right to view all results.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the image being an AI one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the image was generated using AI tools.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)