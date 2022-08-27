Video From Pakistan’s Hyderabad Shared as Mob Attack on Hindus in India

A video showing some people climbing up a building and a huge mob gathered on the road is going viral on the internet with the claim that a violent attack took place against Hindus in India and that the country is "running towards" turning itself into an "Islamic country."

The claim comes after the recent arrest of Telangana's suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Following the remarks, Lok Sabha member and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded Singh's arrest.

A huge crowd of protesters was seen gathering in Hyderabad late on Wednesday night, 24 August, protesting against Singh. Police were seen resorting to lathicharge to contain the protesters and control the situation.