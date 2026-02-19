Fabricated Statement Attributed to Mitchell Marsh on 2023 World Cup Goes Viral

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms carrying a quote from Australia cricket team's T20-format captain, Mitchell Marsh, is being shared on the internet after their exit from the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What did the viral claim say?: It attributed a quote to Marsh that said, "It hurts on not entering super 8 but we are still the champions of the real world cup so i will sleep remembering that today. (sic)"