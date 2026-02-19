ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fabricated Statement Attributed to Mitchell Marsh on 2023 World Cup Goes Viral

Team WebQoof did not find any evidence to support the claim that Marsh indeed made such a statement.

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms carrying a quote from Australia cricket team's T20-format captain, Mitchell Marsh, is being shared on the internet after their exit from the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What did the viral claim say?: It attributed a quote to Marsh that said, "It hurts on not entering super 8 but we are still the champions of the real world cup so i will sleep remembering that today. (sic)"

The above post had gained over a lakh views on the platform at the time of writing this report. More archives of similar claims could be viewed here and here.

What are the facts?: There is no evidence to support the claim that Marsh indeed made such a statement after his team lost against Sri Lanka. This meant that the viral claim was false.

How did we find that out?: A report published by Mathrubhumi talked about how there is still a chance for Australia to qualify for the group of 8 stage after they registered two consecutive losses.

  • The Australian captain, while speaking to the press, said, "We're in the lap of the Gods now I think...Lot of emotions in the room right now. Haven't been at our best. Disappointed bunch at the moment."

  • He credited Sri Lanka and said that his team was outplayed.

  • The report did not carry any mention of Marsh making a comment about Australia winning the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.

What did the press conference show?: The official Facebook handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared the full video of the press conference on 16 February.

  • It showed the Australian captain talking about how the execution went wrong. He then credited the Sri Lankans for their performance and said that his team was outplayed by them.

  • Marsh was then heard answering questions about him replacing Matt Renshaw, who was the highest run scorer for his team in the previous match.

  • He further said that the Australians should not have lost to Zimbabwe.

  • Nowhere did the Australian captain talk about the 2023 World Cup or make any statement similar to the viral claim.

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim carried a fabricated statement that was being shared to mislead the audience.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

