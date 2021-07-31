Old Video of Mix-Up at Award Ceremony Shared as One From Tokyo Olympics

According to the image caption, the contestants were Alina Zagitova of Russia, Alena Kostornaia of Russia and Mariah Bell of the United States at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Internationaux de France at Polesud Ice Skating Rink on 2 November 2019 in Grenoble, France.

A video of the Ladies Free Skating tournament can be seen here. The advertising on the side of the ice rink were the same as that in the viral video.

A news report Russian state-affialiated media outlet RT published on 3 November 2019 also talked about the mix up that took place in the award ceremony.

The report said, "Alena Kostornaia, 16, who won her first-ever senior Grand Prix in Grenoble, burst into laughter after discovering that her medal had been awarded to American counterpart Mariah Bell, who finished third."

Evidently, an old clip a mix-up at skating competition was shared by social media users as a recent clip from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.