Fake Poster About a Woman Kidnapping Children in Hyderabad Viral on Social Media

The official X handle of Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad noted that the poster was 'fake.'

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A poster alerting people against a 25-year-old woman allegedly involved in kidnapping children in Hyderabad is being shared on social media.

The poster noted the alleged kidnapper's appearance and areas where such incidents unfolded in the city.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as Hyderabad police has not released any such warning. Additionally, the city's commissioner of police put out a statement that the poster was 'fake’.

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral poster however, did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search to access the claims being made in the viral poster.

  • This led us to a post on X by VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad's Commissioner of Police.

  • The post noted that the viral message about a woman luring children was false. Further, it stated that no such incidents are reported and citizens should avoid spreading rumours and inform the police about any verified concerns.

  • The Quint has reached out to Hyderabad police for further inputs and the story will be updated once a response is received.

  • Additionally, we were unable to trace the original source of the woman’s image used in the poster.

  • However, reverse image searches led us to several social media posts featuring the same photo, warning people about a woman allegedly abducting children in their areas. We found similar posts from Noida and Pune making the same claim.

  • An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Instagram)&nbsp;

Conclusion: The viral claim that a woman was abducting some children in Hyderabad is false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Stay Updated
