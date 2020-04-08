‘15 UP Districts To Be Sealed Entirely’? Fake Message Goes Viral

After the UP government’s announcement of identification and sealing of 15 COVID-19 hotspots in the state, multiple unverified messages surfaced on social media claiming that the 15 districts will be completely sealed starting 9 April.

The claim reads: लॉकडाउन पर योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला। कोरोना से प्रभावित 15 जिले आज रात 12 बजे से होंगे पूरी तरह सील। [Translation: Big decision by the Yogi government on COVID-19 lockdown. 15 coronavirus affected districts to be completely sealed starting midnight].