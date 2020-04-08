‘15 UP Districts To Be Sealed Entirely’? Fake Message Goes Viral
CLAIM
After the UP government’s announcement of identification and sealing of 15 COVID-19 hotspots in the state, multiple unverified messages surfaced on social media claiming that the 15 districts will be completely sealed starting 9 April.
The claim reads: लॉकडाउन पर योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला। कोरोना से प्रभावित 15 जिले आज रात 12 बजे से होंगे पूरी तरह सील। [Translation: Big decision by the Yogi government on COVID-19 lockdown. 15 coronavirus affected districts to be completely sealed starting midnight].
The same message is viral on other platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp and has led to panic and confusion among citizens.
TRUE OR FALSE?
Misleading.
The Quint can confirm that the message is misleading and a partial sealing has been announced by the government in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Only places or clusters identified as coronavirus hotspots in these districts will be sealed while other places will remain under 100 percent lockdown.
Home delivery of essential items and medical teams will be allowed everywhere to prevent community spread.
WHAT DOES THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION SAY?
As per an official notice by RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government:
People in the sealed hotspots will not be allowed to step out of the house for anything. Hotspots are the places which have seen multiple cases of COVID-19. The sealing will begin at midnight.
Essential commodities including groceries and medicines will be delivered at home.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi has clearly stated that “100 percent lockdown will be enforced ONLY in the hotspots of the 15 districts, other areas in the districts will follow the guidelines of the previous lockdown.”
Uttar Pradesh, has so far, reported 326 positive cases of coronavirus, of which three patients have died and 21 have recovered.
WHICH ARE THE IDENTIFIED DISTRICTS?
The 15 districts identified by the UP government are:
Lucknow
Agra
Ghaziabad
Gautambudh Nagar
Kanpur
Varanasi
Shamli
Meerut
Bareilly
Bulandshahar
Firozabad
Maharajganj
Sitapur
Saharanpur
Basti
You can read all our fact-checked stories on coronavirus here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)