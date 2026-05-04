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Fake Press Release Shared as Petrol & Diesel Prices Increased by Rs 10 & 12.5

As of writing this report, there has been no such announcement from the Ministry.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
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A press release is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has recently announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 respectively.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the image with a caption that said, "As expected immediately after elections."

This post on X had gained around 29 thousand views. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The press release is fake. As of 4 May, there has been no such announcement indicating the rise of petrol and diesel prices.

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How did we find that out?: Since the document was dated 29 April, we went through the press releases shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shared on the same date.

  • Only one release was posted on 29 April, which carried the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

  • This did not carry any mention of price hikes in diesel and petrol prices.

PIB debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, said that the document is fake. The post that was shared on 29 April further said, "The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order."

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral press release about the increase in petrol and diesel prices is false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Petrol   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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