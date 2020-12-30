Microsoft Didn’t Acquire Sony, Viral Post Was a Prank

Finally, when we went to the end of the original article, it said, “Feliz Día de los Inocentes!” [Translation: Happy Day of the Innocents].

According to MexxConnect, an online magazine, “the Day of Innocents” is celebrated on 28 December in Mexico, Spain and other Latin American countries. It is equivalent to the April Fool’s Day when people play pranks on each other. Media houses are also known to follow the tradition and publish outlandish reports.

The information about the acquisition was also not found on either Sony or Microsoft’s website or social media handles.

Evidently, the claim that Microsoft had acquired Sony was false and stemmed from a prank website.