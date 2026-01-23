Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Mia Khalifa and Rowan Atkinson Viral as Real

An image showing actor Rowan Atkinson, popular for his show Mr Bean with former adult film industry actress Mia Khalifa is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing the image claimed that the two were romantically involved with eachother.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number.
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).
The former actress clarified on her official X platform that she was not involved with Atkinson.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
We, then, checked the social media platforms of the two public figures and did not find any image which matched with the viral photo.
However, this led us to a post from 20 January on Khalifa's official X platform which noted, "guys I am dating a fool but it’s not mr bean." (sic.)
This confirmed that the two were not in a relationship.
Team WebQoof then ran the image on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine which revealed that the image was AI-generated.
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
(Source: Hive Moderation)
Conclusion: The viral image is AI-generated to falsely Atkinson and Khalifa were a couple.
