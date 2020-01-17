Did Home Ministry Ban Official Use of ‘Hindu’? Fake News Alert

The document shown in the picture claims that by an order dated 11 December 1995 of the Supreme Court, the government has mandated that the word 'Hindu' is not a religion, but is in fact a word of 'Gali Galouch' and that the 'Shiva ling (PENIS)' is an obscene word in 'expression and exhibition of public place.'

The order goes on to say that MHA has directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to avoid the term 'Hindu', even in departments which were overall in charge of religion.