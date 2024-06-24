Old Video of Men Being Paraded Half-Naked in MP Shared With Misleading Context

A video showing several half-naked men tied to a rope and walking on the streets is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
What's the claim?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "In Indore, Abdul and his companions threw stones at the houses of Hindus on Eid & started threatening them. CM Mohan Yadav's police beat up Abdul's gang. They were stripped half naked and tied with ropes & brought to the place where they thrown the stones!."
Are these claims true?: No, the video dates back to September 2023, when two groups pelted stones at each other due to a dispute in the Sadar Bazar police station area of Madhya Pradesh.
What led us to the truth?: On using the help of Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a shorter version published in a news report by Times of India.
It mentioned that the police in MP arrested eight men, who were accused of stone-pelting, and paraded them half-naked on the streets.
News reports: A report published in ETV Bharat said that two groups pelted stones at each other after a dispute over a compromise in an old case erupted.
The incident occurred in Sadar Bazar police station area, where a case was registered against both the parties.
All the people involved in the matter were taken to the area where the dispute occurred and were paraded half-naked.
The report identified the accused as Zubair, Mohammad Amjad, Moin Qureshi, Wasim, Mohsin, Masroof, and Shahrukh. The police were also looking for miscreants.
According to the police, both groups pelted stones at each due to a dispute. The police arrested the accused and got the stones removed from the place where the incident took place.
Team WebQoof found the statements given by the police regarding the incident on a verified YouTube channel named 'Khabar Madhya Pradesh'.
The police found that the accused had criminal records.
It should be noted that the incident is from September 2023, when Shivraj Singh Chouan was serving as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Dr Mohan Yadav became the chief minister of the state in December 2023.
Conclusion: The video is old and is being shared with a misleading context, where some people have falsely linked it to Eid al-Adha.
