This Insect's Sting Didn't Kill a Man, Unrelated Photos Shared to Push the Claim

We conducted a reverse image search on the insect and found stock images uploaded on several websites, where it was identified as a 'Stinging Nettle Slug Caterpillar'.

Project Noha, an open platform used by people to talk about wildlife and biodiversity, had a page on this insect where it was mentioned that the sting of this bug causes itching and pain. However, none of the websites mentioned that it was fatal.

We then reached out to Dr SC Dubey, Assistant Director General (Plant Protection and Biosafety), ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources.

Dr Dubey dismissed the claim about the insect's sting being fatal and said, "So far, no cases of severe allergies due to this pest have been observed in India and abroad."