ADVERTISEMENT

Photo of UP Man Accused of Attempt to Rape Shared With False Communal Spin

The FIR registered in connection with the case mentions the accused's name as Mohit Saini.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Photo of UP Man Accused of Attempt to Rape Shared With False Communal Spin
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A photo of a man with a severely injured lip is being shared with a claim that a woman bit off his lip when he forcibly kissed her, in an attempt to rape her. The man is being identified as one Mohammed Israr, giving the incident a communal angle.

(Warning: The photo in the links below might be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

But..?: The photo shows one Mohit Saini from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut , who was accused of attempting to rape a woman on 4 February 2023 in Daurala, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Saini was arrested and charged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354(b) (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

  • The First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection to the case confirmed his identity as Mohit Saini, and Daurala Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Kumar Patel denied any communal angle to the incident while speaking to The Quint.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin

Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.

  • This led us to an article published by Hindi news organisation Dainik Bhaskar, which carried the viral photo.

  • It mentioned the name of the accused as Mohit Saini and added that he attempted to rape a woman, who bit his lip when he forcibly kissed her.

The article identified the man as one Mohit Saini.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Altered by The Quint)

What does the FIR say?: The Quint accessed a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection to this case.

  • The FIR was registered on 4 February 2023, at Daurala police station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. It too, mentioned the accused's name as one Mohit Saini.

  • As per the FIR, Saini was charged with sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354(b) (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police deny communal angle: The Quint reached out to Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Kumar Patel, who, too, denied any communal angle to the incident.

  • "There is no communal angle to the incident. It happened last Saturday (4 February)," he said, confirming the accused's name.

Conclusion: The photo of the man accused of rape is being shared with a false communal angle.

Also Read

Incident of Boy's Murder in Bangladesh Shared With a False Communal Angle

Incident of Boy's Murder in Bangladesh Shared With a False Communal Angle

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Meerut   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×