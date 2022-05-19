Media Outlets Falsely Share Old Video From Indonesia as Bridge Collapse in Assam

As Assam and parts of the northeast continue to receive incessant rainfall, a video of a bridge collapse is being massively shared on social media to claim that the visuals are from flood-hit Assam, where at least seven people have lost their lives so far.

These visuals were even aired by several news organisations, including Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, English Channel NDTV, TV9, Asianet News, and Odisha TV, as well as news portals News NCR.

We found that the video is from Indonesia and was reported in 2021. According to media reports, due to flash floods, an old bridge had collapsed in East Sumba Regency at East Nusa Tenggara Province of Indonesia.