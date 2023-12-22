Join Us On:
AI-Generated Image Falsely Peddled as New McDonald's Logo Based on 'Cow Meat'

This is an AI-generated image and does not show McDonald's new logo.

(TRIGGER WARNING: GRAPHIC MEAT VISUALS)

A photo showing a graphic depiction of a cow's head and its meat to resemble American fast food chain McDonald's logo is going viral on the internet.

  • Users sharing this image are claiming that this is new logo of McDonald's recently launched in the United States.

  • The claims also advocate "boycotting" the company as this logo offends the religious beliefs of the Hindu community.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • McDonald's has not adopted this as its official logo.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we did not find any reports backing this claim.

  • McDonald's official website and social media platforms did not carry this logo or image anywhere.

  • We performed a reverse image search on the viral image, leading us to a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

  • The credit was given to Itzhak Garbuz.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We looked up Garbuz's social media pages and found the viral image uploaded on his Facebook page on 19 September.

  • The caption mentioned that this image was created by artificial intelligence.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We also went through the comments on this post where Garbuz specified that they created this image using Stable diffusion a1111 + ControlNet.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshots of comments on his original post.</p></div>

    Screenshots of comments on his original post.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshots of comments on his original post.</p></div>

    Screenshots of comments on his original post.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We have also reached out to the artist and McDonald's for their official statements and the story would be updated once we receive responses from them.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image of cow's head and meat resembling the McDonald's logo is being falsely shared as a real logo.

Topics:  Cow   Fact Check   McDonald's 

