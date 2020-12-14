No, Mayawati Didn’t Meet Anandiben in Support of Farmers Protest
The image is from 2019 when the BSP chief met Patel and urged her to tackle the issue of rising crime against women.
An old photo of BSP supremo Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel is being circulated with a claim that Mayawati met the latter and appealed to the government to agree to the demands of the protesting farmers.
However, the image is from 2019 when the BSP chief met Patel and urged her to tackle the issue of rising crime against women in the state.
CLAIM
One of the claims with the post reads, “आज बसपा सुप्रीमो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री माननीय बहन कुमारी मायावती जी राजभवन जाकर राजपाल श्रीमती आनंदीबेन पटेल जी को ज्ञापन सौंपा
किसान आंदोलन |”
[Translation: Today BSP chief Mayawati met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over a memorandum. Farmers protest.]
The post has been shared by multiple users on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A simple reverse search on the picture led us to a Hindustan Times article from 2019 which carried the same image of the two women and mentioned that the BSP chief had met the governor of Uttar Pradesh to speak to her about the rising crime against women in the state.
We could also find the picture on ANI and Outlook which too mentioned that the two met in 2019.
Although Mayawati has tweeted in support of the farmers agitation and urged the government to reconsider the farm laws, this image is not from the ongoing agitation.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
