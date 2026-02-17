Unrelated Clips Shared as People Protesting in Us After Release of Epstein Files

A set of two videos, which shows a massive crowd gathered on the streets and of several people protesting outside the Trump Tower, is being shared as recent visuals following the release of the new Epstein files.
What did the user say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "People after Epstein file release Infront of the Trump Tower (sic)."
What are the facts?: The first video dates back to October 2025 and shows visuals from the 'No Kings' protests in the United States.
The second video could be traced back to January and showed people protesting against US President Donald Trump's administration's policies. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
About the first video: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found similar visuals uploaded on a Facebook group named 'The 50501 Movement'.
The post was shared on 19 October 2025 with a caption saying, "The scene from above the No Kings protest on Michigan Avenue."
Other sources: The same video was shared on an Instagram handle named 'thetrid.ent' on 19 October 2025.
Its caption said, "On October 18, 2025, millions of Americans took to the streets across all 50 states in the “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump’s administration."
What about the second clip?: After we conducted another round of a Google Lens search, we came across the same visuals uploaded on a YouTube channel called '@newsnview'.
It was posted on 16 January with a title that said, "NYC IN CHAOS! Thousands BESIEGE Trump Tower in Massive "No ICE No Kings No Wars" March! #trump."
News reports: The official Facebook handle of NewsXWorld posted the same visuals on 18 January.
The caption said, "Protesters were seen showing the middle finger toward the name of Donald Trump, using the gesture as a sign of anger and political dissent. The act reflected strong opposition sentiments, with demonstrators expressing frustration over Trump’s policies and leadership, fueling heated debate and reactions both on the streets and online."
Conclusion: It is evident that the videos are unrelated to the release of Epstein files.
