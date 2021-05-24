Morphed Image of Zuckerberg With Israel PM Netanyahu Goes Viral

Upon a reverse image search on Yandex, we across a similar photo published in an article on ‘InterPressNews’, a news agency based in Georgia.

The article, dated 12 November 2019, read that Prime Minister Netanyahu held a press conference alongside Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman.

The photo of Zuckerberg is morphed onto the photo of the IDF chief. We found similarities in both the photos, including the army dress.

The Facebook logo has also been added in the viral photo, and the original picture has no such background.