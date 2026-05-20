No, Manoj Tiwari Didn't Say India Should Treat ₹2 as ₹1 To Help Rupee's Value

Several posts have gone viral on social media claiming that Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari stated that if India stops using ₹1 and starts treating ₹2 as the new ₹1, then the US dollar rate would eventually fall sharply against the Indian rupee.

What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Vinay Kumar Dokania', who claims to be the national coordinator of the Congress' social media department on his profile, shared the post attributing the statement to Tiwari. The caption alongside the post sarcastially stated, "India is blessed to have such genuinely brilliant minds."