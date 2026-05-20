No, Manoj Tiwari Didn't Say India Should Treat ₹2 as ₹1 To Help Rupee's Value

Several posts have gone viral on social media claiming that Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari stated that if India stops using ₹1 and starts treating ₹2 as the new ₹1, then the US dollar rate would eventually fall sharply against the Indian rupee.
What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Vinay Kumar Dokania', who claims to be the national coordinator of the Congress' social media department on his profile, shared the post attributing the statement to Tiwari. The caption alongside the post sarcastially stated, "India is blessed to have such genuinely brilliant minds."
How did we find out thr truth?: On searching for this statement on Google, we came upon Manoj Tiwari's Facebook profile in which he uploaded a video on 16 May calling out the viral posts as 'fake news'.
In the video, between 6:03-6:56, he pulls up one such post by a page named 'Just Abhi News' on Instagram and says that it is completely false.
"There is some more fake news regarding me being circulated over the last two days. You can see this post uploaded by 'Just Abhi News'. They may be running this news due to some conspiracy against me. Either way, I have already lodged a complaint against this page via the cyber crime cell. They are saying that I made such a statement. When have I made this statement, and to whom?", Tiwari says in the video.
Upon checking the Instagram page of 'Just Abhi News', we found that their post on Tiwari has been taken down.
Later in the video, between 10:36-11:33, he pulls up some other Instagram accounts which have attributed the statement to him, including 'upscindia.inn' and 'india.wire'.
Further, upon searching for this statement on Google, we did not find any credible news reports stating that such a statement was made by Manoj Tiwari.
Conclusion: Manoj Tiwari did not say that India should start treating ₹2 as the new ₹1 to increase the value of the rupee against the dollar.
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