Manish Sisodia Slammed Delhi CM Kejriwal? No, Video Is Edited

Social media users are sharing a video of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the claim that he slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "no vaccination, only ads".

However, we found that that video is edited and parts from his press conference have been selectively picked up to look like he is talking about Kejriwal. Sisodia did say what is in the video, but the text over the video is misleading as he didn't slam Kejriwal, but the Centre's advertisement of "Vaccine for all" on 21 June, instead of procuring COVID-19 vaccines for citizens.

It may be recalled that the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted that India had accomplished the highest ever single-day figure of administering COVID-19 vaccines on 21 June across the world. However, The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked the claim.