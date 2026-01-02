ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Image Passed off as Recent Visual of Anti-India Protest in Bangladesh

Team WebQoof could trace the image back to at least February 2024.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image of a man sitting on a road on which "India Out" could be seen written is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from Bangladesh.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle named '@FrontalForce', which has previously been called out for sharing misinformation, shared the photo with a caption that said, "A Bangladeshi protestor who was protesting against India on road was run over by a truck, admitted in hospital now in serious condition. (sic)"

The above post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be accessed here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least February 2024 and is being incorrectly shared as a recent visual. This makes the viral claim misleading.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the viral photo, we found the same visual uploaded by a news outlet named 'The Daily Inqilab'.

  • The report was published on 27 March 2024.

Other sources: Team WebQoof found the same photo uploaded by a Facebook handle named 'Avishek Banerjee' on 12 February 2024.

  • Its caption said, "After Maldives, it is Dhaka, Bangladesh now… Why are we not been able to stay cordially with our neighbours?? Who is at fault or who are at fault??."

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

