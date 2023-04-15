Fact-Check: No, This Man Did Not ‘Die’ Defending Al Aqsa Mosque From Attacks
The photo was taken from an instructional blog post about wrapping a body for funerals, dating back to 2014.
A photo of a man on the ground wrapped in white cloth is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: People are sharing the photo to claim that it shows a man who died defending an attack on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.
On Yandex, we came across a blog post dated 23 October 2014 which mentioned that it showed a Rehlal Al-Khulud program in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
It taught the proper way to conduct funeral rituals to those attending.
(Swipe right to view screenshots.)
The blog post shares details about preparing for a funeral.
(Source: Blogspot/Screenshot)
It showed photographic instructions for wrapping a body.
(Source: Blogspot/Screenshot)
What happened at Al Aqsa Mosque?: The Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian citizen at the entrance to the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Israel on 1 April, reported Associated Press.
The Israeli state attorney's office closed the case, saying that the police acted "lawfully" and in "self-defense."
Topics: Webqoof Fact-Check Al Aqsa
