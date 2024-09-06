ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image Claiming To Show Mamata Banerjee's Younger Version Is AI-Manipulated

Banerjee's face has been morphed on the original image using AI technology.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A black and white photo of wearing wearing a saree is going viral online to claim that it shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was 25 years old.



An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives similar to the claim can be seen here, here and here.)

What's the truth?: Banerjee's face has been morphed from the original image using AI technology.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and it led us to a coloured version of the same photo on Facebook.



An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

  • We then conducted a reverse image search on Google on this coloured picture which led us to the original image shared on Facebook by a page named Jannat Closet which is clothing brand from Bangladesh.

  • The page had shared several images of the model in the same outfit at the same location on 15 July.

  • The photos showed the original model and not Banerjee.

  • We compared the original one with the manipulated images where Banerjee's face had been morphed.



Comparison between the original photo and the altered photo.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)



Comparison between the original photo and the altered photo.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

AI-detection tools: We ran the viral image through the AI-detection website True Media, and the results showed that there is 95 percent evidence of this image being manipulated using AI technology.



This image has used AI-techonology to morph Banerjee's face on the original image.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-manipulated image with morphed face of Mamata Banerjee is going viral to claim that it shows her younger version.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

