This Image Claiming To Show Mamata Banerjee's Younger Version Is AI-Manipulated

A black and white photo of wearing wearing a saree is going viral online to claim that it shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was 25 years old.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and it led us to a coloured version of the same photo on Facebook.
We then conducted a reverse image search on Google on this coloured picture which led us to the original image shared on Facebook by a page named Jannat Closet which is clothing brand from Bangladesh.
The page had shared several images of the model in the same outfit at the same location on 15 July.
The photos showed the original model and not Banerjee.
We compared the original one with the manipulated images where Banerjee's face had been morphed.
AI-detection tools: We ran the viral image through the AI-detection website True Media, and the results showed that there is 95 percent evidence of this image being manipulated using AI technology.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated image with morphed face of Mamata Banerjee is going viral to claim that it shows her younger version.
