Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Mamata Banerjee Cooking Without Fire? No!

A longer video shows fire on the stove while Banerjee prepares bhog for Kali Puja.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
A video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cooking food in the kitchen with two people is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows her preparing food, or bhog, for Hindu Goddess Kali without using fire.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false.

  • Longer videos of Banerjee cooking bhog clearly show fire under the pot she uses to cook food.

How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a set of photos shared by All India Trinamool Congress' (AITC) Facebook page.

The post mentioned that the photos showed her preparing offerings for Kali puja.

One of these photos showed a fire under the utensil on the left.

The party's account also shared a video of her preparing bhog, which also showed fire on the stovetop.

Conclusion: A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being shared with the false claim that she made food without using fire.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Mamata Banerjee   Kali Maa   Webqoof 

