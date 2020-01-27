Male RSS Worker Caught in Burqa in Muslim Area? No, Claim is Fake

Picking up from here, we ran a Google search with the keywords 'burqa man woman Goa' and came across several news reports of the same incident.

PTI had reported that the incident took place on 16 February at Kadamba Transport Corporation bus stand in Panaji, when the man was caught by a passerby.

The man in question was identified as 35-year-old Virgil Bosco Fernandez, who impersonated a Muslim woman by wearing a burqa over his T-shirt and jeans and donned a wig in order to enter a women's washroom at the bus stand.

"Fernandez has been booked under Section 419 for attempting to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the KTC bus stand in Panaji," a police spokesperson had then said, according to the report.

News agency IANS also reported the same incident, while The Times of India had some more details regarding it. According to their report, Fernandes was a government servant, currently posted at the department of planning and statistics.