ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Image of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showroom Passed off as Recent

We found that the image has been available on the internet since October 2022.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A photo showing the showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is going viral on social media platforms as a recent visual, amid the recent boycott calls against the brand.

Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Seems like people have taken #BoycottMalabarGold seriously the showroom looks empty…….Will you support this ????."

The above post had gained over 30 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image is old and could be traced back to at least October 2022. This makes the viral claim misleading.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple Google Lens search on the image and found the same visual uploaded on a website called 'The Retail Jeweller'.

  • The article, which was published on 6 October 2022, said that the Malabar Gold & Diamonds had relaunched its Andheri showroom.

  • This clearly meant that the viral picture predated the recent boycott calls against the brand.

About the recent controversy: A recent Times of India report said that posts on different social media posts had labelled the brand as 'Pakistan sympathiser' after it hired a Pakistani-origin Instagrammer.

  • It said that Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd had moved the Bombay High Court against these posts.

  • The report further said that the court, in an ad-interim order, directed the deletion of defamatory social media posts against the brand.

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is old and is being incorrectly shared on the internet as recent visual.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Bombay High Court   Boycott   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×