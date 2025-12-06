Old Image of MS Dhoni Watching a Match at Ranchi Stadium Passed off as Recent

A photograph of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from the Ranchi stadium in Jharkhand.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the image with a caption that said, "MS Dhoni Arrived in Ranchi Stadium to watch Gautam Gambhir Tears."
What's the truth?: The image dates back to January 2023 and shows Dhoni attending a match between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. This makes the claim misleading.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search on the viral image directed us to a video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team.
It was shared on 27 January 2023 with a caption that said, "...The Ranchi crowd welcomes the legendary @mahi7781 in style. #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia.
This made it clear that the visuals were actually from an old match between India and New Zealand at the stadium in Ranchi.
News report: A report published in NDTV said that Dhoni was seen attending the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.
When the former captain waved at the camera with a smile, the crowd was heard breaking into 'Dhoni' chants.
About the recent game in Ranchi: The Indian side played an ODI match at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi against South Africa, which saw the former team winning by 17 runs.
Star batter Virat Kohli was awarded 'Player of the Match' after he scored 135 runs in 120 balls.
Conclusion: It is evident that the image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent visual.
