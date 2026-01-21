Does This Clip Show a Vandalised Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bangladesh? No!

A video showing a decapitated statue of Mahatma Gandhi is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that the incident recently occurred in Bangladesh.
What did users say?: Those sharing the clip have captioned it saying, "Sar Tan Se Juda of Gandhiji in Bangladesh. But Gandhiji's was just statute. The Sar (brain) Tan se juda is happening in Bangladesh society where the evil disease of radicalisation and Islamic fanatism has taken over like pandamic...(sic)."
How did we find that out?: We noticed the watermark of one 'DCB News' on the viral video. Using this as a hint, we searched for the channel on YouTube and found the full-version of the report uploaded on it.
The video was shared on 16 January and its title when translated to English said, "Gandhi statues were destroyed in Bengal in the name of movement.#dcb_news #sir #BreakingNews."
News reports: As per The Telegraph, a bust of Gandhi was damaged in the aftermath of the mob violence and arson that took place at the block development officer's (BDO) office of the Goalpokher-II block in North Dinajpur's Chakulia.
Other things like almirahs, tables, chairs, air-conditioning machines, fans, computers were also damaged during the violence.
ABP Ananda, too, shared visuals from the same incident on their official YouTube channel on 16 January.
Its title when loosely translated to English said, "North Dinajpur News | After the horrific rampage, North Dinajpur’s Chakulia is tense today."
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is being incorrectly as a recent incident from Bangladesh.
