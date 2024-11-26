No, Congress' Kunal Patil Did NOT Get Zero Votes in 2024 Maharashtra Polls

A video of a small crowd gathered at a spot is being shared on social media, shortly after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded.

The claim: The clip is being shared with text in Marathi, which loosely translates to, "Awadhan village. Kunal Baba is showing 0 votes in a village 70 percent of people work in his organization.. there are staunch activists.. people are protesting.. definitely a scam."