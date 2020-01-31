‘Magic Blankets’ Given by AAP to Differently Abled? Fake Alert!

Ahead of the Delhi elections on 8 February, a viral video claims that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distributed “magic blankets” to differently-abled people. “The moment this divyang (differently-abled) got the blanket, he started walking,” the claim added.

The video shows a man sitting on a wheelchair, who identifies himself as Ramesh Singh. He can be seen thanking another man, identified as Ravi, for giving him the blanket. After receiving the blanket, he can be seen walking back to his wheelchair.