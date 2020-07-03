Video of Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora Dancing? Nope, Think Again!

A video of an old man singing along to music and dancing is being falsely shared on social media as a clip of Late Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora at the age of 90.

However, The Quint found that the man in the clip is certainly not the war hero Lt General Aurora.

Lt General Aurora played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and led the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to victory, which eventually resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Lt General Aurora retired from the Army in 1973 and passed away in May, 2005, at the age of 89.