Video of Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora Dancing? Nope, Think Again!
In reality, Lt General Aurora retired from the Army in 1973 and passed away in May, 2005, at the age of 89.
A video of an old man singing along to music and dancing is being falsely shared on social media as a clip of Late Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora at the age of 90.
However, The Quint found that the man in the clip is certainly not the war hero Lt General Aurora.
Lt General Aurora played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and led the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to victory, which eventually resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Lt General Aurora retired from the Army in 1973 and passed away in May, 2005, at the age of 89.
CLAIM
The viral video is being shared with the claim that reads thus: “Lt Gen #JagjeetSinghArora who got the Pakis to surrender. Dancing at 90.”
Shared by a Twitter user called Rupin Sharma, the tweet had 897 likes and 36.4k views at the time this story was published.
The same video was also shared by other people with a similar claim.
The video also found its way to Facebook and YouTube with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
We came across a couple of Twitter users who called out the claim. A Twitter handle also pointed out that Lt General had passed away 15 years ago, as stated above in the story.
Further, we came across another tweet where the user identified the person dancing.
Taking this as a clue, we ran a search for the man named in the tweet, Kulbir Singh Kang on Facebook and found his profile. According to the description on his profile, he is a retired IAS officer and an ex-Army Captain who resides in Patiala.
On going through his profile, we came across the viral video, uploaded by him on 24 May, with the caption: ‘My dear friends of humanity, let us make this world vibrant once again 🇮🇳’’
On going through the comments, we found many people congratulating him and praising him on his performance in the video, which he has ‘Liked’, acknowledging them.
In one such comment, the user informed Kang that his video had gone viral with the Lt General Aurora claim, to which Kang has reacted with an emoticon.
Further, to confirm that this is the same man as in the viral video, we checked other photos and videos uploaded by him. In the below video, we can see that it is the same man.
Even his profile picture shows that he is the same man as in the viral video.
The Quint has also reached out to Kang and the copy will be updated with his comment if and when he responds to us.
Therefore, it is clear that a video of a man dancing to a song is being falsely shared with the claim that it is of 1971 war hero late Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora.
