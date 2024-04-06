No, This Image Doesn’t Show Design for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Building

An image of a huge portrait of Lord Shiva is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows the new design for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) building.
Those sharing the photograph have said, "New HQ of BARC looks good boys."
What is the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
No news reports or information available: At first, we performed a keyword search on Google but did not receive any credible news reports or information available in the public domain about such a design of BARC building.
We also looked through the official website of BARC but did not find any announcement about the construction of such a building.
Passing the image through AI detection tools: Team WebQoof passed the viral image through two AI detection tools, namely - 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?'.
While the first tool showed a 99.9 percent probability, the second one mentioned over 97 percent chance of the image being an AI-generated image.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
We have also reached out to BARC to seek clarifications on the viral post and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared as design for the new building for BARC.
