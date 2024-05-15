Old Video From London Falsely Linked to Sadiq Khan Being Elected as Mayor

A video showing several burqa-clad women participating in a rally on the streets of London is going viral on social media.
The claim states it shows Muslim people on the streets of London showing their support to third-time elected mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
What's the truth?: Neither is the video recent, nor does it have any connection to the Sadiq Khan's victory.
The video has been on the internet since at least September 2021.
It shows Muslims in London carrying out a march to mark Ashura, a day of mourning which takes place 10 days after Muharram.
How did we find out the truth?: We carefully observed the video and noticed blue banners reading 'Oxford Street District', which were strung up with red, yellow, and other blue banners.
In another part of the video, we saw that one of the women in the procession was carrying a placard with the words 'The Legacy of Hussain Lives On'.
Next, we divided this video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.
Running a reverse image search on some frames returned a result with a Facebook post, which shared the same video on 17 September 2021.
This post was shared with text mentioning that it showed an Ashura procession in London in 2021.
Taking a cue from this, we used relevant keywords to look for more visuals of the procession.
The search led us to a YouTube video of the Ashura procession, which was published in August 2021.
In its description, the video mentioned that the procession had travelled through several localities in London, before ending at 10 Downing Street.
We noticed some similarities between this video and the viral video.
Using relevant keywords, we were able to confirm that the Oxford Street pennants seen in the viral video were indeed put up in 2021, as seen in this photo on stock image website Alamy.
Police, journalists clarify: Taking note of the video being circulated, London's Metropolitan Police responded to a now-deleted post, clarifying that the video was not recent.
"We believe it was actually filmed at an Ashura Day event in 2021," their post stated.
Former NBC journalist Mehdi Hasan too, stated that the video showed a "Shia religious procession for Imam Husayn on Ashura Day in 2021."
What is Ashura?: In Islam, Ashura is observed on the 10th day after Muharram, as a day of mourning.
Shia Muslims believe that Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on this day.
To mourn for his demise, the prophet is believed to have observed a fast, which is what Shia Muslims also practice on Ashura.
For Sunni Muslims, Ashura marks the day when Prophet Moses and his followers crossed the Red Sea to escape the Pharoah's cruelty.
This sect also observed a fast to thank Allah for helping them while also performing acts of kindness and charity.
Conclusion: An old video showing an Ashura procession in London is being falsely shared as Muslims showing their support to Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
This video also went viral in 2023 where users falsely linked it to Israel-Hamas war, you can read our fact-check on it here.
